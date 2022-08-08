About this product
Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Joints are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.
Chocolate Marshmellow is a beautifully grown hybrid strain, with strong glue & vanilla notes. True to its name, the flavor and aroma are sweet & permeate the nostrils, while the flavor stays true to the scent! This strain is a heavy hitter, so prepare yourself to relax on the couch, glued like a marshmallow.
About this strain
Chocolate Marshmallow effects
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
State License(s)
417142