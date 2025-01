Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Diesel Dough is a sativa leaning strain created by crossing Sour Diesel and Do-Si-Dos. Diesel Dough packs a sweet and nutty, doughy taste with hints of savory diesel and spicy kush upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, intensifying as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. You'll feel the effects hit your mind first, filling you with a sense of happy sociability and creativity that helps to expand the mind. Diesel Dough is often chosen to help those suffering from conditions such as fatigue, depression, headaches, appetite loss or nausea and inflammation.

