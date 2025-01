Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. Diesel Dough is a sativa leaning strain created by crossing Sour Diesel and Do-Si-Dos. Diesel Dough packs a sweet and nutty, doughy taste with hints of savory diesel and spicy kush upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, intensifying as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. You'll feel the effects hit your mind first, filling you with a sense of happy sociability and creativity that helps to expand the mind. Diesel Dough is often chosen to help those suffering from conditions such as fatigue, depression, headaches, appetite loss or nausea and inflammation.

