Heads up diesel fans, this one's for you! Crossing Triple OG with Grease Monkey birthed Donkey Butter, a mind-numbingly potent Indica. Tasting strongly of diesel & pine, topped with an extra skunky aroma, Donkey Butter is sure to knock you on your butt!



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.