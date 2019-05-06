About this product
Created by crossing GG#4 and Do-Si-Dos, this Indica is a truly heavy hitter. It emits a strong skunky diesel aroma, while tasting heavily of glue & earth. Prepare for a nice nap, throw on your favorite movie, or grab a snack, this one is going to be a sleepy roller coaster ride.
Follow our journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!
@agrocouture @slabmechanix
About this strain
Duct tape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. Duct Tape is 25% THC ad 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Duct Tape effects include relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Duct Tape when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape features flavors like diesel, skunk, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Duct Tape typically ranges from $25–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Duct Tape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Duct Tape effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture