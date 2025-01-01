Live Resin Cartridges are made with our potent Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever just potent high terpene extract. What is high terpene extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction; we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THC Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. Resulting in a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great! Our top shelf cartridges are made with only the best Live Resin, packaged in an all-ceramic vape cart, with no harmful metals. Ceramic vape carts offer bigger pulls than standard metal carts, resulting in a smooth flavorful rip! The urban legend itself, G13, is rumored to have been created by the US government during the 60’s. Breeding many new “super hybrids”, a cut of G13 was allegedly taken from the University of Mississippi and bred for the masses. Though nothing could ever be proven, the hype G13 holds delivers. Its powerful effects will start you off with a hard-hitting euphoric lift, bursting with a sense of energy. As time passes your body will fall into a heavy-lidded relaxation lasting for hours.

