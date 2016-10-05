About this product
BRAND NEW!!! Live Resin Cartridges made with our potent in-house Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever, just potent High Terpene Extract.
What is High Terpene Extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction, we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THCA Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. The end result is a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great!
About this strain
G13, also known as "G-13" and "G Thirteen," is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
