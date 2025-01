Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. A potent and flavorful hybrid, Gary Payton has history. This award-winning strain was created by combining the Y and Snowman. Named after the iconic player from the Seattle Supersonics, it totes a high THC percentage with almost no CBD. Be enveloped by flavors of pepper, lavender and apricot while falling into a giggly, talkative and euphotic high.

