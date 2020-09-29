Who doesn't love The Glove?! Sticky as can be, Gary Payton is a hybrid cross between The White and Snowman. The result is a trichome-riddled, euphoric, mind-numbing bud. Named after the Glove himself, Gary Payton, this strain stays true to its name as one of the stickiest dense buds we've seen to date!



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.