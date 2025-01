Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. A potent and flavorful hybrid, Gary Payton has history. This award-winning strain was created by combining the Y and Snowman. Named after the iconic player from the Seattle Supersonics, it totes a high THC percentage with almost no CBD. Be enveloped by flavors of pepper, lavender and apricot while falling into a giggly, talkative and euphotic high.

