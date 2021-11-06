About this product
Only top-shelf, fresh-frozen buds are used for our Agro Couture Live Resin. Our team of experienced cannabis professionals then carefully handcraft this elite extract with the utmost care. The perfect mix of THC & terpenes, Live Resin allows us to harness the flavors and cannabinoids of the live plant, producing a truly top-notch, unforgettable concentrate.
About this strain
Gelato Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
22% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
State License(s)
417142