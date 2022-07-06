About this product
Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.
Our Georgia Pie & Apple Fritter were so popular separately, we decided to cross them! Introducing Georgia Apple Pie, a sweet, berry flavored bud with heavy nutty undertones. Boasting a stony high that seems to go on forever, Georgia Apple Pie is a must try.
About this strain
The hybrid weed strain Georgia Apple Pie comes from Raw Genetics, who crossed Seed Junky’s Georgia Pie to Lumpy’s Apple Fritter. The perfect-looking buds can smell like peach and apple pie, with tart, sugary, cinnamon scrumptiousness. Its very high-THC hybrid effects go well with a weekend afternoon. Georgia Apple Pie is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
State License(s)
417142