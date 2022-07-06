About this product
Our Georgia Pie & Apple Fritter were so popular separately, we decided to cross them! Introducing Georgia Apple Pie, a sweet, berry flavored bud with heavy nutty undertones. Boasting a stony high that seems to go on forever, Georgia Apple Pie is a must try.
Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.
Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.
About this strain
The hybrid weed strain Georgia Apple Pie comes from Raw Genetics, who crossed Seed Junky’s Georgia Pie to Lumpy’s Apple Fritter. The perfect-looking buds can smell like peach and apple pie, with tart, sugary, cinnamon scrumptiousness. Its very high-THC hybrid effects go well with a weekend afternoon. Georgia Apple Pie is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
State License(s)
417142