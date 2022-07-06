Our Georgia Pie & Apple Fritter were so popular separately, we decided to cross them! Introducing Georgia Apple Pie, a sweet, berry flavored bud with heavy nutty undertones. Boasting a stony high that seems to go on forever, Georgia Apple Pie is a must try.



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.