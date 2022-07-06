About this product
Georgia Apple Pie (H) Georgia Pie x Apple Fritter
BRAND NEW!!! Live Resin Cartridges made with our potent in-house Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever, just potent High Terpene Extract.
What is High Terpene Extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction, we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THCA Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. The end result is a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great!
BRAND NEW!!! Live Resin Cartridges made with our potent in-house Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever, just potent High Terpene Extract.
What is High Terpene Extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction, we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THCA Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. The end result is a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great!
About this strain
The hybrid weed strain Georgia Apple Pie comes from Raw Genetics, who crossed Seed Junky’s Georgia Pie to Lumpy’s Apple Fritter. The perfect-looking buds can smell like peach and apple pie, with tart, sugary, cinnamon scrumptiousness. Its very high-THC hybrid effects go well with a weekend afternoon. Georgia Apple Pie is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
State License(s)
417142