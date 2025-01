Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Georgia Pie is an indica dominant strain created through crossing Gellati with Kush Mints. This strain packs a sweet fruity flavor with hints of nutty dough. Georgia Pie's high slowly works its way through your mind, lifting you into a state of happiness and euphoria. The light tingle and haziness will travel throughout the rest of your body, leaving you calm, totally at ease and pretty hungry at times. Georgia Pie is said to help relieve symptoms of chronic stress, depression, appetite loss or nausea and insomnia.

read more