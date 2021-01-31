Georgia Pie is a sweet, nutty cross between Gelatti & Kush Mints. The aroma precedes the buds themselves, as opening a jar can gas up a whole room. The flavor profile is reminiscent of the scent, leaving sweet, nutty, berry-like notes behind after every puff. After all, who doesn't love a good georgia pie?



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.