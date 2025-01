Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Georgia Pie is an indica dominant strain created through crossing Gellati with Kush Mints. This strain packs a sweet fruity flavor with hints of nutty dough. Georgia Pie's high slowly works its way through your mind, lifting you into a state of happiness and euphoria. The light tingle and haziness will travel throughout the rest of your body, leaving you calm, totally at ease and pretty hungry at times. Georgia Pie is said to help relieve symptoms of chronic stress, depression, appetite loss or nausea and insomnia.

