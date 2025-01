Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Are you looking for a tasty and soothing full-bodied effect? Glucci will have your mouth watering with creamy chocolate and vanilla notes and a punch of skunky pungency. It’s parent strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Mint Chocolate Chip gives this Hybrid its heavy cerebral effects that will leave you with only happy thoughts. Often used to treat conditions like chronic stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

