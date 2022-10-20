Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.



One of the skunkiest, gluey-ist, stickiest buds on the market, Glucci is our cultivar of Mint Chocolate Chip x GG#4. The aroma from these buds will overwhelm the nostrils of anyone nearby, and the potency is nothing short of mind-numbing. Pair that with a strong fuel, glue, mint chocolate flavor combo, proving Glucci is a strain for the books.



Follow our journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!

@agrocouture @slabmechanix

