About this product
Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Joints are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.
One of the skunkiest, gluey-ist, stickiest buds on the market, Glucci is our cultivar of Mint Chocolate Chip x GG#4. The aroma from these buds will overwhelm the nostrils of anyone nearby, and the potency is nothing short of mind-numbing. Pair that with a strong fuel, glue, mint chocolate flavor combo, proving Glucci is a strain for the books.
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
State License(s)
417142