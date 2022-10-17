One of the skunkiest, gluey-ist, stickiest buds on the market, Glucci is our cultivar of Mint Chocolate Chip x GG#4. The aroma from these buds will overwhelm the nostrils of anyone nearby, and the potency is nothing short of mind-numbing. Pair that with a strong fuel, glue, mint chocolate flavor combo, proving Glucci is a strain for the books.



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.