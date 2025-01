Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Are you looking for a tasty and soothing full-bodied effect? Glucci will have your mouth watering with creamy chocolate and vanilla notes and a punch of skunky pungency. It’s parent strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Mint Chocolate Chip gives this Hybrid its heavy cerebral effects that will leave you with only happy thoughts. Often used to treat conditions like chronic stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

