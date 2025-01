Live Resin Cartridges are made with our potent Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever just potent high terpene extract. What is high terpene extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction; we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THC Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. Resulting in a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great! Our top shelf cartridges are made with only the best Live Resin, packaged in an all-ceramic vape cart, with no harmful metals. Ceramic vape carts offer bigger pulls than standard metal carts, resulting in a smooth flavorful rip! Are you looking for a tasty and soothing full-bodied effect? Glucci will have your mouth watering with creamy chocolate and vanilla notes and a punch of skunky pungency. It’s parent strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Mint Chocolate Chip gives this Hybrid its heavy cerebral effects that will leave you with only happy thoughts. Often used to treat conditions like chronic stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

