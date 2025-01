Live Resin Cartridges are made with our potent Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever just potent high terpene extract. What is high terpene extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction; we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THC Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. Resulting in a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great! Our top shelf cartridges are made with only the best Live Resin, packaged in an all-ceramic vape cart, with no harmful metals. Ceramic vape carts offer bigger pulls than standard metal carts, resulting in a smooth flavorful rip! GMO is a heavily indica dominant strain created through crossing the potent Chemdawg with Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a spicy diesel exhale. You will feel a deep sense of relaxation that fills both mind and body with heavily sedative effects. GMO is said to help with chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, and chronic fatigue.

