Our nug-run batches are made exclusively with nugs or buds, no shake or trim to be seen. This means we are getting you a higher quality product at the prices you love. Regardless of your preference, we have the strain and potency you desire! This fruity hybrid was created by crossing Purple Urkle and Alphakronik. This robust high is best enjoyed at nighttime when you have nothing left to do but chill. Expect a strong berry inhale followed by a gassy exhale.

read more