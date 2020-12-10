About this product
BRAND NEW!!! Live Resin Cartridges made with our potent in-house Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever, just potent High Terpene Extract.
What is High Terpene Extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction, we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THCA Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. The end result is a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great!
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
