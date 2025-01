Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Jokerz is an indica dominant strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. The aroma is a creamy cheese with a hint of lemon with a spicy earthiness. Similar to the aroma, the flavor of this bud is creamy, cheesy, with a sour citrusy punch. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing, with a heady cerebral feeling of hazy bliss. A deep sedation comes next leaving you feeling relaxed and sleepy. Jokerz is a great choice for helping with a variety of conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, depression, insomnia and chronic pain.

