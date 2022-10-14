About this product
Jokerz is a gassy cross of Jet Fuel Gelato x White Runtz. A beautiful showcase of both parent strains, you feel the gelato begin creeping up immediately, with the Jet Fuel & Runtz balancing out the sedative properties of the gelato, this high is an adventure to say the least! An amazing evening strain, perfect for cooking dinner, watching movies, and especially creative outlets!
About this strain
Jokerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Jokerz makes you feel relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Jokerz is believed to be less potent than other strains, but in high doses may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The flavor and aroma of Jokerz is earthy. According to growers, Jokerz flowers into silver and green frosty buds. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Jokerz took first place in the 2022 Leaf Bowl in Oregon.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
