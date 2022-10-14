Jokerz is a gassy cross of Jet Fuel Gelato x White Runtz. A beautiful showcase of both parent strains, you feel the gelato begin creeping up immediately, with the Jet Fuel & Runtz balancing out the sedative properties of the gelato, this high is an adventure to say the least! An amazing evening strain, perfect for cooking dinner, watching movies, and especially creative outlets!



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.