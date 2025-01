Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Jokerz is an indica dominant strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. The aroma is a creamy cheese with a hint of lemon with a spicy earthiness. Similar to the aroma, the flavor of this bud is creamy, cheesy, with a sour citrusy punch. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing, with a heady cerebral feeling of hazy bliss. A deep sedation comes next leaving you feeling relaxed and sleepy. Jokerz is a great choice for helping with a variety of conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, depression, insomnia and chronic pain.

