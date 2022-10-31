About this product
Only top-shelf, fresh-frozen buds are used for our Agro Couture Live Resin. Our team of experienced cannabis professionals then carefully handcraft this elite extract with the utmost care. The perfect mix of THC & terpenes, Live Resin allows us to harness the flavors and cannabinoids of the live plant, producing a truly top-notch, unforgettable concentrate.
Cpt. Lemon Kryptonite x Candy Land (I)
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
State License(s)
417142