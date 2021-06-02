About this product
About this strain
Orange Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Push Pop with Animal Mints. This strain has an aaroma that is earthy, citrusy, and gassy. The flavor is similar, with orange dominating your pallet. Orange Mints has buds that are covered in tightly packed trichomes. This strain is indica-leaning.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
