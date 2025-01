Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant strain made from crossing Georgia Pie with Peanut Butter Breath. Peanut Butter Pie packs a nutty and chocolatey aroma. Peanut Butter Pie also features flavors like cherry and lemon. Peanut Butter Pie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known to help people with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

read more