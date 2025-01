Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Probably one of the most iconic Cannabis strains in the industry, thanks to the stoner film toting the same name, is Pineapple Express. This energizing Sativa came to be when Trainwreck and Hawaiian were crossed. The resulting strain produces almost instant long-lasting energetic effects. After smoking this bright citrusy strain, you’ll be left feeling buzzy, alert and creative!

