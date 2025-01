Live Resin Cartridges are made with our potent Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever just potent high terpene extract. What is high terpene extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction; we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THC Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. Resulting in a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great! Our top shelf cartridges are made with only the best Live Resin, packaged in an all-ceramic vape cart, with no harmful metals. Ceramic vape carts offer bigger pulls than standard metal carts, resulting in a smooth flavorful rip! Probably one of the most iconic Cannabis strains in the industry, thanks to the stoner film toting the same name, is Pineapple Express. This energizing Sativa came to be when Trainwreck and Hawaiian were crossed. The resulting strain produces almost instant long-lasting energetic effects. After smoking this bright citrusy strain, you’ll be left feeling buzzy, alert and creative!

