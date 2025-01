Our beloved Live Resin, ready to go straight from the store. You don’t need any additional hardware to start ripping on this disposable vape from the moment you leave the store. (Please use responsibly.) Our Live Resin is made with no additives, flavors or fillers. Only the potent high terpene extract you’ve come to know and love. Probably one of the most iconic Cannabis strains in the industry, thanks to the stoner film toting the same name, is Pineapple Express. This energizing Sativa came to be when Trainwreck and Hawaiian were crossed. The resulting strain produces almost instant long-lasting energetic effects. After smoking this bright citrusy strain, you’ll be left feeling buzzy, alert and creative!

read more