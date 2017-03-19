About this product
A robust, purple sativa, Pink Lemonade is unique in many ways. A cross between Huckleberry Hound x Lemon Cheesecake. Sweet lemon & citrus greets you on inhale, followed by a skunky gas on exhale, it's an experience you're sure to remember.
Follow our journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!
@agrocouture @slabmechanix
About this strain
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Pink Lemonade effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture