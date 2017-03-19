A robust, purple sativa, Pink Lemonade is unique in many ways. A cross between Huckleberry Hound x Lemon Cheesecake. Sweet lemon & citrus greets you on inhale, followed by a skunky gas on exhale, it's an experience you're sure to remember.



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.