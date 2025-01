Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Meet Pink Lemonade. It’s the child of Lemon Skunk, Purple Kush and one other unknown strain. As one of our few Sativa’s, it packs feelings of energetic focus and creativity. Take in it’s notes of lemons and grapefruit. Many people flock to this strain for its relief found in chronic fatigue, headaches/migraines and chronic stress.

