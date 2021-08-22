About this product
Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Jointsare made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.
Pirate Cake is a sweet, minty cross between Wedding Cake & Kush Mint. Strong gas & cake notes permeate the palate on inhale, while mint takes over the exhale. A smooth and potent strain, Pirate Cake is enjoyable any time of day! Perfect for listening to music, boosting creativity & relieving stress, we love to use it to wind down after a long day.
Pirate Cake is a sweet, minty cross between Wedding Cake & Kush Mint. Strong gas & cake notes permeate the palate on inhale, while mint takes over the exhale. A smooth and potent strain, Pirate Cake is enjoyable any time of day! Perfect for listening to music, boosting creativity & relieving stress, we love to use it to wind down after a long day.
About this strain
Pirate Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
11% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
State License(s)
417142