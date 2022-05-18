Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.



Purple Punch is a frosty candy strain, a child of Grand Daddy Purp & Larry OG, this Indica has one of the sweetest flavor profiles in cannabis. Upon smelling, the scent of grape candy will infiltrate your nostrils, leaving a slight vanilla odor behind. The inhale is heavenly, creamy grape candy flavor all the way to exhale, this Punch tastes just as it smells. Perfect for listening to music, relaxing on the couch & more, Purple Punch is perfect for new consumers & cannasseurs alike!



