About this product
Purple Punch is a frosty candy strain, a child of Grand Daddy Purp & Larry OG, this Indica has one of the sweetest flavor profiles in cannabis. Upon smelling, the scent of grape candy will infiltrate your nostrils, leaving a slight vanilla odor behind. The inhale is heavenly, creamy grape candy flavor all the way to exhale, this Punch tastes just as it smells. Perfect for listening to music, relaxing on the couch & more, Purple Punch is perfect for new consumers & cannasseurs alike!
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
