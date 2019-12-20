Purple Punch is a frosty candy strain, a child of Grand Daddy Purp & Larry OG, this Indica has one of the sweetest flavor profiles in cannabis. Upon smelling, the scent of grape candy will infiltrate your nostrils, leaving a slight vanilla odor behind. The inhale is heavenly, creamy grape candy flavor all the way to exhale, this Punch tastes just as it smells. Perfect for listening to music, relaxing on the couch & more, Purple Punch is perfect for new consumers & cannasseurs alike!



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.

