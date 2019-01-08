About this product
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
