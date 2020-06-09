About this product
BRAND NEW!!! Live Resin Cartridges made with our potent in-house Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever, just potent High Terpene Extract.
What is High Terpene Extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction, we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THCA Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. The end result is a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great!
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
