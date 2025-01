Our very best Cannabis strains are processed with the utmost care in our state-of-the-art laboratory. Slow processed using fresh frozen Cannabis from our very own indoor farm, our Live Resin is bursting with flavors! Made using "live", or fresh, cannabis flower, as opposed to dried flower, live resin retains the plant's naturally occurring chemical profile. It's rich in terpenes, flavonoids, and other Cannabinoids. Strawberry Strudel is a sativa dominant strain created by crossing Sunset Strudel with Strawberry Fritter. This strain starts with a kushy vanilla aroma with hints of sweet strawberries. The taste following suit with its delicious sweet fruity taste and mild floral undertones. Strawberry Strudel has a nice body-high, accompanied by a nice cerebral-buzz. This strain is said to relieve aches and pains and help conditions such as chronic stress and fatigue, anxiety and depression.

