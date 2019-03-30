Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.



Boasting a unique appearance, flavor profile & aroma, this strain is a must-try. Crossing Fruity Pebbles OG with Grape Pie birthed Sundae Driver, a creamy, sweet hybrid with a truly sedative and euphoric high. Prepare to be couch locked with a serious case of the giggles, this strain is perfect for watching your favorite movies, jamming out, or even cooking (an easy) dinner!



Follow our journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!

@agrocouture @slabmechanix

