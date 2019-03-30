About this product
Boasting a unique appearance, flavor profile & aroma, this strain is a must-try. Crossing Fruity Pebbles OG with Grape Pie birthed Sundae Driver, a creamy, sweet hybrid with a truly sedative and euphoric high. Prepare to be couch locked with a serious case of the giggles, this strain is perfect for watching your favorite movies, jamming out, or even cooking (an easy) dinner!
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
