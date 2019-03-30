Boasting a unique appearance, flavor profile & aroma, this strain is a must-try. Crossing Fruity Pebbles OG with Grape Pie birthed Sundae Driver, a creamy, sweet hybrid with a truly sedative and euphoric high. Prepare to be couch locked with a serious case of the giggles, this strain is perfect for watching your favorite movies, jamming out, or even cooking (an easy) dinner!



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.