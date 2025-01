Our Diamond Stix are made using freshly ground top shelf buds that are carefully infused with our potent in-house ground THC-A Diamonds. Bringing you a smooth, consistent pull without any drips. Available in rice papers (single pre-roll and half gram 10 pack) or blunt cones (single pre-roll) for your smoking pleasure, there is something for everyone. Cannasseur’s first choice for pre-rolls. Super Boof is a hybrid strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch with Tropicana Cookies. This bud has a sweet and fruity berry flavor with a super nutty and sour citrusy aroma to match. Super Boof leaves your mind with a lifted sense of focus and creativity. A sense of physical relaxation comes next, slipping into your limbs and helping you to stretch out and relax without any aches or pains. Super Boof a great choice for helping with conditions such as chronic stress, fibromyalgia, gastrointestinal disorders, mood swings and chronic pain.

