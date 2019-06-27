About this product
Birthed from Tropicana Cookies x Purple Punch, Tropicana Punch is a sweet, creamy hybrid with cookie & grape candy notes from both parents. With each puff you'll feel a heavy but manageable cerebral high swooping over you. Strong notes of citrus and grape make up the aroma of this bud, leaving a nice cookie & gas once grinded/broken down. This strain is one that'll really give you a Punch!
Follow our journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!
@agrocouture @slabmechanix
About this strain
Bred by Oni Seed Co., Tropicana Punch crosses Tropicana Cookies with Purple Punch. This hybrid carries tasty notes of orange and passionfruit.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture