Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.



Birthed from Tropicana Cookies x Purple Punch, Tropicana Punch is a sweet, creamy hybrid with cookie & grape candy notes from both parents. With each puff you'll feel a heavy but manageable cerebral high swooping over you. Strong notes of citrus and grape make up the aroma of this bud, leaving a nice cookie & gas once grinded/broken down. This strain is one that'll really give you a Punch!



