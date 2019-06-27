About this product
BRAND NEW!!! Live Resin Cartridges made with our potent in-house Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever, just potent High Terpene Extract.
What is High Terpene Extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction, we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THCA Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. The end result is a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great!
About this strain
Bred by Oni Seed Co., Tropicana Punch crosses Tropicana Cookies with Purple Punch. This hybrid carries tasty notes of orange and passionfruit.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
